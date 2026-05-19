Trump aides, allies portray military force in Cuba as last resort

As the Trump administration ramps up economic and diplomatic pressure on Cuba, it’s also sending a signal: Military action may be possible, but only if the current approach fails outright.

President Donald Trump has lobbed threats at Cuba’s communist government for months, saying recently that the US would be “taking over almost immediately” on its “way back from Iran.” But even as he and advisers grow impatient with the Cuban government over its ties to China, Russia, and Iran, Trump is still struggling to resolve his war with Tehran — making another military entanglement more challenging to take on.

For the moment, the administration is hitting Cuba with new sanctions and expanding a blockade that has recently left the country with no oil or diesel, part of a broader bid to force its leaders to the table. The US has increased surveillance flights in recent months as CIA Director John Ratcliffe made an unannounced trip to Havana to speak with Cuban officials.

The latest pressure campaign includes a coming indictment — expected to be announced on Wednesday, to coincide with Cuba’s independence day — against Raúl Castro, Cuba’s 94-year-old former president, who still holds significant sway over its government.

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“I don’t think they’re going to have to” use the military, said Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., who’s been in touch with the White House about Cuba. But he added a Trumpian caveat: “I don’t think you take anything off the table.”

Trump has shown this year, by ordering the ouster of the Venezuelan president followed by his conflict with Iran, that he’s never willing to rule out using military force. That posture adds a healthy dose of doubt to the belief among some people close to him that he would prefer a diplomatic solution, as does Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s skepticism that Cuba can succeed under its current government.

Aides close to Trump are sending somewhat conflicting messages. One White House official indicated confidence that the current effort can pay off with steep concessions, if not outright regime change: “Cuba is asking for help, and we are going to talk,” this official said, while pointing to Trump’s recent comments that the US “will be there to help them out” once the current leaders “fall.”

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Yet another US official pointed to grounds for so-called kinetic action if Trump chooses to take it. Asked about next steps should the administration tire of trying to negotiate, this official emphasized that Cuba remains on the list of state sponsors of terrorism — a designation the Trump administration reapplied after the Biden administration removed Cuba from the list — that could be used to justify further actions, military or otherwise.

“Clearly the main instrument of coercion that the Trump administration is using is economic,” said William LeoGrande, a professor of government at American University. “But there’s certainly the threat of military action in the background. They keep hinting at it.”