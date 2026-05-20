Banks taking a closer look at citizenship is ‘common sense,’ US regulator says

US President Donald Trump’s new executive order that directs banks to take a closer look at their customers’ immigration status is “a common-sense set of reforms,” US Comptroller of the Currency Jonathan Gould said Wednesday at Semafor’s Banking on the Future Forum.

Those reforms “give us tools that we need and preserve bank flexibility around … how they know their customers,” Gould said of the executive order, which was first reported by Semafor. “So it seems to me a reasonable trade-off.”

Gould added that the executive order “syncs up” with the Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network’s ongoing effort to overhaul how banks monitor for money laundering and terrorism financing, because that effort will empower officials “to highlight certain areas of potential risk and direct the banks specifically to take a look at those things.”

Also on Wednesday, Gould expressed optimism that incoming Federal Reserve chair Kevin Warsh might expedite fintech firms’ access to the central bank’s payment rails. Trump signed another executive order Tuesday, also first reported by Semafor, that seeks to do the same.

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“We at the OCC view the banking system as a bit of a walled garden, but of course, you don’t want the walls to be too high or too impermeable, because you run the risk of that walled garden over time decaying and becoming decrepit,” Gould said.