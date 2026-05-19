Exclusive / Trump executive order to stop short of requiring banks to collect citizenship information

President Donald Trump will sign a pair of executive orders Tuesday aimed at insulating the US’ financial system from undocumented immigrants and expanding fintech firms’ access to the Federal Reserve’s payment rails, a White House official told Semafor.

The first executive order is a step back from initial proposals, which were expected as recently as Tuesday to direct financial institutions to collect proof of citizenship from their customers. That drew widespread ire from the banking industry, which warned of implementation costs and potential liability.

In a win for Wall Street, the final version instead directs Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to advise financial institutions on ways undocumented immigrants might open accounts or receive loans.

It will also direct Bessent to work with federal regulators to propose changes to Bank Secrecy Act regulations that strengthen customer-due-diligence requirements and empower financial institutions to seek additional information when necessary, and Bessent and federal regulators to consider changes to BSA regulations that strengthen customer identification program requirements.

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Trump will ask the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to weigh modifying its rules to include deportation and wage-loss as factors that impact customers’ ability to repay loans. And he’ll call on regulators to issue guidance on managing credit risks associated with undocumented immigrants.

The CFPB on Tuesday signaled it plans to make quick use of its new authorities under the executive order, with a spokesperson telling Semafor that the agency has already advanced a proposed rule enacting its portion. Officials on Tuesday submitted a rule for review called “statement on ability to repay and immigration status,” the spokesperson said.