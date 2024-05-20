US, EU offer condolences to Iran, irking activists

The US and European Union offered condolences to the Iranian government following the deaths of President Ebrahim Raisi and his foreign minister in a helicopter crash in a mountainous region of northwest Iran on Sunday, sparking criticism from human rights activists.

This outreach from Washington and Brussels on Monday offered a clear sign of the West’s desire to maintain a diplomatic line to Tehran at a time of enormous instability in the Middle East. US and European officials have been holding discussions with Iranian counterparts in recent weeks to try and prevent the war between Israel and Hamas from spreading further across the region. Iran and its proxies have backed Hamas in its battle both through direct attacks on Israel and strikes on US military interests in Syria, Iraq, Jordan and the Persian Gulf.

US and European officials told Semafor that they’re also eager to keep a line open to Iran at a time of enormous political change in the oil-rich country. Raisi had been a leading candidate to replace Iran’s paramount ruler, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who’s 85 and suffering from cancer. Raisi’s death is expected to unleash enormous political infighting in Tehran, both over who will replace him as president and also who will be positioned to become the next supreme leader.

“The United States expresses its official condolences for the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian, and other members of their delegation in a helicopter crash in northwest Iran,” the State Department said in a statement released Monday. “As Iran selects a new president, we reaffirm our support for the Iranian people and their struggle for human rights and fundamental freedoms.”

The EU said in its statement that it “expresses its sympathies to the families of all the victims and to the Iranian citizens affected.”

A number of prominent Iranian human rights activists criticized the Biden administration and EU for offering condolences for a man widely accused of exacting massive human rights abuses over the past four decades, in which the 63-year-old held a number of senior posts. The late president was known by his critics as the “Butcher of Tehran” for his role in helping the Islamic Republic execute thousands of its political opponents in a bloody purge in the late 1980s. Raisi also oversaw a harsh crackdown on protests sparked by the 2022 killing in custody of a young Iranian woman, Mahsa Amini, who was accused of violating the country’s stringent law that requires all women to wear Islamic headscarves.

“Ebrahim Raisi’s legacy is 4 decades of death and atrocities, at home and abroad,” the actress and human rights activist, Nazanin Boniadi, tweeted on Monday in response to the EU’s statement of condolence. “You are on the wrong side of history.”

A second US-based activist, Masih Alinejad, wrote: “Your sympathy and condolences are a slap in the face to us, the Iranian women who faced the brutality of Raisi and his regime.”



