Sherrod Brown’s turn against the FDIC chair comes with a caveat

Importantly, however, Brown’s statement does not call on Gruenberg to shuffle off right away. Instead, it urges the administration “to immediately nominate a new Chair” and “for the Senate to act on that nomination without delay.” That would seemingly leave open the option for Gruenberg to stick around until his successor could be approved.

When I asked for clarification, a Brown spokesman declined to comment on whether the Senator believed Gruenberg should resign immediately or wait for his replacement to be confirmed.

One way to read Brown’s move, then, might be that he’s throwing the ball back to Republicans, who’ve said Gruenberg should go, and asking them to prove their concern over the agency’s culture is genuine and not part of a tactical move to kneecap its board. In his statement, he says he expects Senators “will put politics aside and join this effort to bring new leadership to the agency to ensure a safe workplace for the women and men who protect our financial system.”

Whether this puts much additional pressure on President Biden is unclear. Brown may be an influential voice, but it’s not obvious who the administration could pick to replace him in short order — or if it would want to divert serious attention to a confirmation fight in order to address a political issue that isn’t exactly leading cable news at the moment.