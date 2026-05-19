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Exclusive / Trump sounds diplomatic note on Cuba

Shelby Talcott
Shelby Talcott
White House Correspondent, Semafor
May 19, 2026, 4:52pm EDT
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Donald Trump
Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

As his administration continues to squeeze the Cuban government, President Donald Trump struck a more diplomatic tone on Tuesday.

He told Semafor during a tour of the White House ballroom construction site that Cuba is “a failed nation” that “needs help” from the US, adding that he believes a diplomatic deal can be made.

While aides and allies portray military action as a last resort, Trump indicated that it’s not at the front of his mind. “I don’t know about changing the regime,” he told Semafor when asked whether a new government in Cuba is needed to make progress.

“I could do that, whether you change the regime or not. … It’s been a tough regime. They’ve killed a lot of people.”

The US is expected to unveil an indictment of former Cuban president Raúl Castro on Wednesday, Cuban Independence Day.

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