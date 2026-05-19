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Cuba warns of ‘bloodbath’ if Washington intervenes militarily

May 19, 2026, 7:16am EDT
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Cuban President Miguel Díaz Canel.

Cuba’s president said that any US military action against his country would lead to a “bloodbath” for both countries.

Miguel Díaz Canel’s comments come a day after Axios reported, citing US intelligence, that Havana had acquired hundreds of drones and discussed plans to use them against Washington’s military assets in the region.

Though White House economic and diplomatic pressure has so far not led to the overthrow of the regime in Havana — Washington’s stated goal — some US officials are discouraging a military intervention. “Cuba is asking for help, and we are going to talk,” one White House official told Semafor’s DC politics team.

Jeronimo Gonzalez
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