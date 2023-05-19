US, Taiwan tighten ties with trade deal in face of Chinese opposition

The U.S. and Taiwan say they’re ready to sign an initial agreement strengthening trade ties in the coming weeks, the latest step in an increasingly tight relationship between the two governments.

Because it falls short of a full free trade pact, the deal won’t require an up or down vote from Congress. But U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai’s office said it would help U.S. businesses send more goods to Taiwan, while streamlining regulatory procedures so products move more smoothly.

“We look forward to continuing these negotiations and finalizing a robust and high-standard trade agreement,” Tai said in a statement.