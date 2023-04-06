Inside Kevin McCarthy’s meeting with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen

Lawmakers emerged from the meeting here at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library with a stated bipartisan goal of strengthening the unofficial ties the U.S. has with Taiwan, at a time the island is facing growing pressure from China in the form of military drills, trade restrictions and propaganda.

“The CCP is trying to isolate them every which way around the world,” Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., the ranking member on the new China select committee, told reporters, using an acronym for China’s ruling Communist Party. “So this was a huge, in my opinion, exclamation point on how bipartisan the depth of support is on both sides for strengthening the Taiwan relationship.”

Taiwanese officials raised concerns to lawmakers who recently visited the island about delays in weapon deliveries as both sides look to deter a Chinese invasion. Taiwan is waiting for shipments of billions in armaments like Harpoon anti-ship missiles and F-16 fighter jets, a snag U.S. officials have blamed on various industry challenges and supply chain issues.

Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., who chairs the China select committee, said he wants the Biden administration to do more to prioritize the shipments over those promised to other countries.

“The Saudis are ahead of the Taiwanese in the priority list. I’m sort of exploring, could we change that,” he told reporters after Wednesday’s meeting.

Krishnamoorthi complimented the Biden administration for its weapon sales to Taiwan, but said more could be done to address the bottlenecks, which are a concern among Democratic leadership as well.

Other lawmakers said that economic issues took precedence, with Tsai seeking more cooperation with the U.S. and other nations in order to reduce its reliance on China, which claims Taiwan as its territory. The U.S. and Taiwan are discussing a bilateral trade agreement, but Taiwan was left out of a broader trade framework with the U.S. and countries in the Indo-Pacific region.

“Our shared goal here between Taiwan and the United States is deterrence,” said Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass. “The reason she talked about economic issues so much is she believes that it’s not just about military deterrence, it’s about economic deterrence.”

During her own remarks alongside McCarthy, Tsai stressed the importance of U.S. support and warned that “democracy is under threat” without mentioning China specifically.

“It is no secret that today the peace that we have maintained and the democracy which we have worked hard to build are facing unprecedented challenges,” she said.