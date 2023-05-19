Republicans had a rough night on Tuesday. Does that spell trouble for Ron DeSantis?

Trump’s never ending search for an angle to use against his opponents helped make Tuesday about DeSantis in the press. That’s a little too easy.

Florida’s governor endorsed Craft with full knowledge of the public polling, as a favor to two friends who happen to be deep-pocketed donors, according to a person familiar with the decision. And Davis lost in Jacksonville with the strategic advice of Susie Wiles, a senior Trump advisor ever since DeSantis exiled her. A victory would have been spun as a Trump-aligned rescue mission; defeat, predictably, was blamed on the governor who’s about to run against him.

Republicans in Kentucky also credited Craft’s defeat to a few different factors that may be less applicable to DeSantis. Attorney Gen. Daniel Cameron was popular in his own right, earning what GOP strategist Scott Jennings called “a deep and abiding affection” from conservatives for refusing to charge police officers in the killing of an unarmed Black woman, Breonna Taylor, in a no-knock raid on her apartment, then facing protests outside his private home.

Cameron had Trump’s endorsement, a particular problem for Craft, who’d worked in the administration. But he was also closely associated with Mitch McConnell, the dominant power broker in the state and the type of institutional Republican who DeSantis is counting on to help back a run against Trump. There were also candidate issues: Craft dodged public forums to the extent that even a promising Fox News interview foundered on questions about why she wouldn’t face Cameron in person.

Her paid messaging, much of it developed by Axiom Strategies, the firm behind the pro-DeSantis Never Back Down PAC, couldn’t fix that. A super PAC ad hit Cameron for once supporting cashless bail, while her own campaign warned that the attorney general wouldn’t take on the woke left like she would.

“Kelly Craft’s consultants let her down,” said T. J. Litafik, an unaffiliated Kentucky GOP strategist. “It ended up looking contrived, and her messaging was uneven. For all that money, she deserved a better campaign.”

Still, the less complicated, less personalized lesson from Tuesday was that some popular post-Trump GOP messaging may not be as effective as it was in 2021, or even last year.

The Florida GOP, with more resources and a better turnout operation, made the Jacksonville race close, but Davis lost because Democrats persuaded more non-affiliated and Republican voters to cross over. The relentless GOP effort to label her support for Black Lives Matter as a defund-the-police code felt labored and stale, especially in a GOP-run city where violent crime was out-pacing New York on a per capita basis. Democrats around the country are growing more confident, post-midterms, that they can rebut these appeals with ads showcasing support from sheriffs and police chiefs and clear candidate promises to boost police resources.

“I believe it is both possible and necessary to support our law enforcement while demanding racial justice,” Deegan told Semafor. “Everyone was horrified by the murder of George Floyd, and I marched in BLM protests alongside other community leaders, like Mayor Lenny Curry, and our Sheriff to show solidarity for the innocent lives that are lost every day due to racial violence.”

Kentucky was another story — an all-GOP electorate and a front-runner whose conservative credentials were never effectively challenged. Craft wasn’t the first wealthy candidate to pay consultants for a populist can-she-really-say-that campaign and then lose to a conservative who voters trusted more. But voters aren’t as reactive to this message this time.