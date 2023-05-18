Could Donald Trump run a good campaign?

The biggest change this year that I hear mentioned in Republican circles is that Trump’s feuding crew of family members and political amateurs have been replaced by veterans of GOP politics dating back to the George W. Bush years.

“The caliber of the people is completely different,” a person close to Trump’s campaign said. “[Previous] campaigns — for a significant portion of the campaigns — were run by people who hadn’t run a campaign before.”

In particular, Susie Wiles, a former top DeSantis advisor, and Chris LaCivita, best known for his work on the 2004 “Swift Boat Veterans For Truth” group and various senate races, seem to have actual control of the campaign mechanics for now. They’re also taking a less forward-facing role than prior top Trump officials and keeping their process largely behind the scenes, an approach that stands out versus many of their predecessors in senior roles (“First rule of Fight Club…don’t talk about Fight Club,” one Trump advisor texted me when I asked to chat about the subject).

The bar for success is admittedly low. One person close to Trump’s campaign acidly noted that Wiles and LaCivita are unlikely to be seen acting erratically on police body camera footage, as onetime campaign manager Brad Parscale was in 2020, or facing down accusations of grabbing a female reporter, as then-campaign manager Corey Lewandowski did in 2016.

But campaign insiders say that, for now, a chastened Trump — at least as far as campaign operations are concerned — is listening to their advice (and yes, we know how that sounds.)

AD

It might help that the campaign already had a near-death experience after the midterms when Trump was sharing the dinner table with a neo-Nazi, Mitch McConnell was pouring dirt on his grave, and the former president seemed unwilling to listen to anyone’s guidance on how to respond or empower anyone else to speak on his behalf.

One person I spoke with who worked on both of his prior campaigns said they’d personally told Trump that a win in 2024 wasn’t “a guarantee.”

“We’ve got to earn the votes again,” the person said they told Trump. “No one really wanted to hear that. But they’ve accepted that.”

The former president has been working early behind the scenes to cultivate support from powerful officials, something he was unable to do in 2016, and his team continues to build out operations in key states like New Hampshire and Iowa — they recently announced 150 endorsements at once, although DeSantis has an impressive slate of his own as well.

Perhaps most notably, the Trump team has been making a clear effort to knock out DeSantis early with what his close ally Michael Caputo described to Semafor as a “textbook crib kill scenario.” The campaign and its outside allies have stuck to a plan to paint DeSantis as too far right on issues like Social Security and Medicare and too personally unnerving to win over swing voters, both of which have gained traction in the press. DeSantis and his allies have been slower to unveil a clear, consistent message against Trump.

AD

Alex Conant, who worked on Marco Rubio’s campaign in 2016, told Semafor that Trump’s campaign now versus then is a “night and day” difference.

“He didn't have a campaign in 2016, he had a phone,” Conant said. “He would just call media, he would call into TV shows, and his attitude was just — get all the media coverage you can and then tweet stuff out on his phone. As we got deeper into the primary season, it became more professionalized with advanced teams and stuff, but it was a constantly rotating cast of characters. I think this campaign, he’s got people who’ve actually run presidential campaigns or worked on presidential campaigns in charge, it’s not a family business.”