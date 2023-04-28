Ron DeSantis is remaking Florida to his exact specifications. Is America next?

TALLAHASSEE – Ron DeSantis was in Asia, and the drag queens had taken his place. Three hundred of them marched toward the state capitol on Tuesday, then rallied inside of it, chanting “drag is not a crime” to protest a bill that banned any “adult live performance” that children might see.

The bill had already passed. DeSantis was expected to sign it when he returned, at the end of a 60-day legislative session that has transformed Florida, bolstered his ability to run for president, and revealed a few small cracks in his Republican support.

“This session is different than what we’d seen in the past,” said Brandon Wolf, a spokesman for Equality Florida, which helped organize the drag queen rally. “The moderate coalition that sees LGBTQ people as worth fighting for appears to have evaporated in the wake of his presidential ambitions.”

DeSantis led the GOP to an unprecedented landslide last year, a victory that supercharged his appeal to Republican voters and donors worried that Donald Trump couldn’t win another general election. Their 34-seat majority in the House swelled to a 50-seat supermajority; just 12 Democrats remained in the 40-seat Senate.

That gave the governor’s party room to pass nearly everything DeSantis asked for. With one week left in the scheduled session, Republicans have banned abortion after six weeks of pregnancy; opened the school voucher program to all parents of K-12 students, regardless of income; allowed juries to recommend the death penalty without a unanimous verdict; and allowed permitless concealed-carry for firearms.

AD

More substantial conservative policy changes are in motion, and could pass before the legislature adjourns; a bill limiting collective bargaining by public sector unions, stopped by previous GOP majorities, is moving in this one. The size of the majorities has helped move bills and amendments helpful to DeSantis, even when powerful legislators in his party are skeptical.

On Wednesday, state Senate president Kathleen C. Passidomo told reporters that it was “absolutely not necessary” to change the state’s “resign to run” law and remove any worry that the governor would need to file a binding letter of resignation if he ran for president.

But Republicans added new language to their in-progress election reform bill anyway, clarifying that a candidate for president or vice president would not need to quit. Hours after the Walt Disney company sued over DeSantis’s effort to abolish its special business zone, the Senate voted to let the new, DeSantis-appointed board tear up the company’s old deal.

State Sen. Joe Gruters, a former state party chair who’s endorsed Trump, voted against that, explaining in a statement that "people's pocketbooks are more powerful at influencing corporate behavior than the heavy hand of government.” But in a supermajority, that opposition didn’t matter.

“Privately, they’ll tell us — this goes too far, this is BS, this feels like a dictatorship, I’m so sick of this,” said Rep. Fentrice Driskell, the leader of the Democratic minority in the House. “Publicly, they’ll push the button the way they’re instructed to.”