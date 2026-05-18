Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

NextEra deal with Dominion sets up largest global utility

Updated May 18, 2026, 6:39pm EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
A general view of Vestas V-47 660 kilowatt wind turbines, part of the Indian Mesa Wind Farm owned by NextEra Energy Resources

US power company NextEra Energy said Monday it was acquiring Dominion Energy in a deal that would create the world’s largest utility amid soaring AI-driven energy demand.

In addition to providing scale — Dominion powers the world’s largest data center market, and the combined entity would be the world leader in renewables and battery storage — the deal will likely be pitched to US regulators as providing savings for consumers, a Bloomberg Opinion columnist wrote; ballooning utility costs have spurred public backlash against data centers.

While the AI boom has prompted a rash of blockbuster energy acquisitions, this deal could face more scrutiny given its potential to become an “impossible to regulate” mega-entity, an energy nonprofit executive told The New York Times.

Brendan Ruberry
AD