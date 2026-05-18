View / NextEra’s $67 billion deal pokes the AI bear

NextEra’s $67 billion takeover of rival electric utility Dominion is a big test for the uncomfortable fact facing the AI economy: many people hate it.

The deal would create a giant with 10 million customers across four states at a time of rising local backlash to data centers, which are becoming a key customer for electric utilities and — many locals believe — jacking up electricity costs.

The companies need approval from at least six regulators including state utility commissioners, in some cases appointed by governors and state legislators who are themselves trying to manage thorny AI politics.

Consider Virginia, where Dominion serves nearly three million households and is anchoring massive data centers, with dozens of gigawatts of data center demand in one county alone.

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Politicians of both parties have come out against further expansion. Virginia’s three public utilities commissioners are appointed by the state legislature, but they’re seen by observers as relatively immune to partisan pressure.