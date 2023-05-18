Virtual dollar card issuers in Africa toughen up in a fight against fraud

LAGOS — Consumers in key African markets who depend on virtual dollar-denominated debit cards to use online services like Amazon, Spotify, and Apple Music face increasingly strict measures by providers anxious to fight fraud and preserve crucial access to the world's largest card networks.

Virtual Mastercard and Visa cards have become popular with African residents over the past five years because they are easier to sign up for, compared to physical cards linked to dollar accounts from traditional banks. The cards, accessed using smartphone apps, have come in handy in countries like Nigeria, Kenya, and Zimbabwe where central banks impose strict limits on foreign currency transactions that can be conducted with local bank cards.

But startups offering virtual cards say they have faced an increase in two types of suspicious activity in the past year that threaten their business model: transactions initiated by card holders with insufficient account balances, and dubious requests for refunds after online purchases, a scam known as chargeback fraud.

Zambian company Union54, a licensed Mastercard partner for startups that issue virtual cards in Africa, suspended its operations in October — only a year after a launch funded by $15 million raised from investors including Tiger Global — because it had to pay nearly half a million dollars in fees for declined transactions.

Pan-African fintech Chipper Cash this month said it will revoke cards belonging to “excessive” repeat offenders. The company complained that it had borne the burden of paying fees for its users’ declined transactions but will now charge offenders "to maintain the sustainability of the product." It will charge users in Nigeria a 500 naira ($1) penalty fee for transactions that fail due to insufficient balances. Payday, a U.S.-registered startup with a user base in Rwanda and Nigeria, has also introduced fees for declined transactions.