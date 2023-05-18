Anthony Scaramucci will back Chris Christie in Republican presidential race

Hedge fund founder Anthony Scaramucci plans to back former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie in the Republican presidential primary and expects billionaire Steve Cohen will support him, too.

Speaking to Semafor at his SALT conference in New York, Scaramucci said Wednesday that Christie will draw interest from Wall Street donors with whom he has close ties. Cohen, the New York Mets owner and hedge-fund founder, has donated to Christie in past campaigns and named the politician to the baseball team’s board of directors two years ago.

A Cohen spokesperson declined to comment.

Christie has not formally announced a presidential run, but said at a Semafor event that he will get into the race if he thinks he can win. Scaramucci has been critical of the two Republican frontrunners, his former boss Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.