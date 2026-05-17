Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Oil shock in US is testing voters

May 17, 2026, 6:30pm EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Vessels in the Strait of Hormuz
Reuters

The historic oil disruption, fueled by the ongoing stalemate in the Strait of Hormuz, is deepening economic divides in the US and casting a shadow over President Donald Trump’s political fortunes.

Surging gas prices are squeezing low- and middle-income households — Americans have spent $45 billion more on gasoline and diesel during the war than over the same period last year — while boosting the coffers of energy firms, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Anxiety over rising prices and increasing debt has weakened Trump’s approval ratings ahead of the midterm elections, and many voters blame him for high gas prices.

While the president appeared to dismiss Americans’ economic woes last week, some rural voters remain loyal to him, Reuters reported.

Inflation and earnings, change from previous year
Lauren Morganbesser
AD