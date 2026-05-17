Ebola outbreak declared a global health emergency

The World Health Organization on Sunday declared a global health emergency over an Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda.

Around 80 deaths and more than 200 suspected infections have been reported, with cases in the capitals of Kinshasa and Kampala raising concerns over wider spread.

The outbreak involves the rare Bundibugyo strain, which has no approved vaccines or antibody treatments.

The WHO said the declaration is intended to trigger a coordinated international response to contain transmission.

During previous outbreaks, the US helped train epidemiologists, support vaccine deployment, and expand emergency response capacity.

Experts warn that massive cuts to foreign aid programs could weaken emergency response in vulnerable states.