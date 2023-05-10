Here are the criminal charges George Santos is facing

The indictment alleges that while Santos was paid an annual salary of $120,000 at a Florida-based investment firm in 2020, he applied for unemployment benefits in New York, receiving more that $24,000.

It also accuses Santos of soliciting donations to a company that he said would help his election to Congress, before using that money on personal purchases, including designer clothing.

And he's charged with making false statements on his Financial Disclosure Statement that he filed with the House of Representatives before his election.

Santos has faced bipartisan calls to resign after it was revealed that he lied about parts of his resume while running for Congress last year. Santos fabricated details about his education, career, ancestry, and charity work during his campaign.

Last month, he announced that he's running for reelection in 2024.