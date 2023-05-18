George Santos survives yet another chaotic day

Republicans shielded Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y. from expulsion with a procedural vote that referred the embattled lawmaker to the House Ethics Committee that’s already investigating him.

Following the various rules and customs involved in Wednesday’s proceedings required a scorecard. In February, Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Fla. introduced H.R. 114, a privileged resolution to expel Santos from the House of Representatives, which can bypass Republican leadership, then forced it to the House floor this week. But Republicans offered a motion to refer the resolution to the House Ethics Committee, effectively killing a vote on actual expulsion, which would require a two-thirds majority.

“We've never expelled anyone in the history of the Congress without due process of either the courts or ethics,” Rep. Nick Langworthy, R-N.Y. told Semafor. “We all know where this ends. George Santos won't be in Congress for long.”

Democrats complained that the vote was a ploy to run out the clock until after the Congress ends in the guise of accountability. The ethics committee typically defers to law enforcement investigations first before launching their own, which in the case of Santos — who faces 13 charges from the Department of Eastern District of New York, alleging fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds and false statements, as well as other potential investigations — could be a long time.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy has said he wants his case to proceed “rapidly” and Republicans insist accountability is on the way. “I believe it will be expulsion once ethics finishes its review if the report merits it,” one GOP source told Semafor.

In the end, the House voted 221 to 204 to refer Santos to the House Ethics Committee. As is common practice, five Democrats on the House Ethics Committee voted present — Democrats grumbled that their Republican counterparts did not do the same this time. Reps. Chrissy Houlahan, D-Pa. and Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, D-Wash. also voted present.