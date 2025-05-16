Events Email Briefings
Salman Rushdie’s attacker sentenced to 25 years in prison

Mathias Hammer
Mathias Hammer
May 16, 2025, 11:58am EDT
Salman Rushdie
Fabrizio Bensch/File Photo/Reuters
Title icon

The News

The man convicted of stabbing author Salman Rushdie in 2022 was sentenced to 25 years in prison Friday.

The attack by Hadi Matar at a literary event in upstate New York left Rushdie critically injured and blind in one eye.

“I became aware of a great quantity of blood I was lying in... and it occurred to me quite clearly I was dying,” Rushie told the court in February.

Authorities said Matar was attempting to carry out a decades-old edict — first issued by Iran’s Ayatollah Khamenei and endorsed by a Hezbollah leader — to kill Rushdie for his novel, The Satanic Verses, which some Muslims consider blasphemous.

Matar faces another trial on terrorism-related charges, which Semafor first reported the Department of Justice was preparing.

