Salman Rushdie’s attacker sentenced to 25 years in prison

The man convicted of stabbing author Salman Rushdie in 2022 was sentenced to 25 years in prison Friday.

The attack by Hadi Matar at a literary event in upstate New York left Rushdie critically injured and blind in one eye.

“I became aware of a great quantity of blood I was lying in... and it occurred to me quite clearly I was dying,” Rushie told the court in February.

Authorities said Matar was attempting to carry out a decades-old edict — first issued by Iran’s Ayatollah Khamenei and endorsed by a Hezbollah leader — to kill Rushdie for his novel, The Satanic Verses, which some Muslims consider blasphemous.

Matar faces another trial on terrorism-related charges, which Semafor first reported the Department of Justice was preparing.