At corruption trial, Menendez defense pins blame on wife

Sen. Bob Menendez’s corruption trial started with a bang on Wednesday as his lawyer argued in opening statements that the New Jersey Democrat was not part of an international bribery scheme as described by federal prosecutors — his wife was. Menendez’s attorney insisted there were “innocent explanations” for the alleged crimes, and immediately tried to shift the blame to Menendez’s wife, who is also charged in the alleged plot and will be tried separately.

Menendez faces a slew of felony charges — including bribery, extortion, and acting as a foreign agent for Egypt — for allegedly peddling his influence in Congress to foreign entities and New Jersey businessmen in exchange for hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes, some of which came in the form of solid gold bars. Both Sen. Menendez and his wife have pleaded not guilty.

The senator has been indicted on corruption charges in the past — once in 2015; That case ended in a mistrial after the jury was unable to reach a verdict.