Donald Trump’s giant soft spot for indicted Democrats

In last week’s 54-page indictment, federal prosecutors charged Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar with bribery, money laundering, and a conspiracy on behalf a foreign government.

Donald Trump had another theory for Cuellar’s reckoning: Joe Biden, getting revenge.

“The Respected Democrat Congressman wouldn’t play Crooked Joe’s Open Border game,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday evening. “He was for Border Control, so they said, ‘Let’s use the FBI and DOJ to take him out!’ This is the way they operate.”

AD

Since Feb. 2020, when Trump commuted the sentence of disgraced former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, the Republican presidential nominee has shown support and empathy for Democrats convicted or charged with public corruption.

Days before he left office, Trump commuted the sentence of former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick; now a resident of Georgia, Kilpatrick attended a Trump rally in Michigan last week. He considered pardoning the late former New York legislative leader Sheldon Silver, then in prison on corruption charges, and only stopped after an overwhelming backlash from state Republicans. In September, Trump called last year’s indictment of New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez an “attack” by Biden, “because he wasn’t getting along too well with the Democrats.”

And over the weekend, Trump welcomed Blagojevich to donor events in Palm Beach, Fla., where the self-proclaimed “Trumpocrat” shared a stage with potential Trump running mates and got singled out for praise in a speech first reported on by the New York Times. Trump repeated an argument he’d made for years about Blagojevich: He had the right enemies.

AD

“A lot of people thought it was unfair,” Trump said in Aug. 2019, when he was considering commuting most of the 14-year sentence Blagojevich got after soliciting bribes for a U.S. Senate appointment. “And it was the same gang, the Comey gang and all these sleazebags, that did it.