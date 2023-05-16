OpenAI CEO says AI chatbots will 'entirely automate away some jobs'

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, whose company created the artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT, told U.S. senators Tuesday that he thinks the technology will "entirely automate away some jobs."

Altman was specifically referring to GPT-4, the advanced AI model that powers Microsoft's Bing Chat and the paid version of ChatGPT. While it could eliminate jobs, he predicted, it will also create new ones "that we believe will be much better."

"There will be an impact on jobs. We try to be very clear about that," he said.

A Senate Judiciary Committee panel held the hearing on AI for lawmakers considering regulations as the tech industry makes rapid advancements on machine learning and rolls out new products.