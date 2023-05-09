As AI explodes on TikTok, its Chinese counterpart requires labels for AI-generated content

Music, photos, and videos created by artificial intelligence have exploded in popularity on TikTok in recent months, including clones of singers' voices or images of the Harry Potter cast reimagined as Star Wars characters.

This AI boom prompted the Chinese-owned short video app to put out new rules in March requiring users to disclose if they post any AI-generated content that shows "realistic scenes."

Now, Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok that is also owned by the China-based ByteDance, is going a step further following new Beijing regulations — requiring creators to label anything created with AI.