Kenya faces a hard choice between paying workers or a debt default

NAIROBI — Kenya’s budget crisis has left its government with a hard choice — delay paying public workers and face widespread unrest, or risk defaulting on its debt.

President Willliam Ruto’s administration has, so far, opted to delay salary payments to thousands of civil servants by as much as three months, prompting strike threats. It comes just weeks after thousands of Kenyans staged demonstrations against the rising cost of living.

The president’s chief economic adviser, David Ndii, said late salary payments were due to liquidity problems caused by the rising cost servicing debts. He summed up the government’s predicament in a tweet: “It's reported every other day debt service is consuming 60%+ of revenue. Liquidity crunches come with territory. When maturities bunch up, or revenue falls short, or markets shift, something has to give. Salaries or default? Take your pick,” he wrote on April 8.

The cost of servicing Kenya's debt, as a proportion of ordinary revenue, has risen from 49% in 2019/20 to 65% in 2022/23.

Speaking on the Citizen TV news channel on Monday, Ndii said defaulting on debts was not an option. "We are not insolvent. We can finance repayments. It is a significant sacrifice but we are actually able to pay," he said.

The Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) on Tuesday said members of two trade unions representing civil servants intend to go on strike. The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union has also threatened to carry out industrial action. More than 80,000 public sector workers could go on strike if all three unions carry out their threat.