Takeaways from the US-China summit

Disillusion with China was building within the US before President Donald Trump first arrived in the White House in 2017, but he defined the darkening mood with Cold War-style language.

Then during his recent summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, two countries that had a year ago been raising tariffs on each other to well north of 100% — effectively barring trade between one another — were suddenly behaving like long-lost pals.

Semafor China Columnist Andy Browne wrote of how the meeting in Beijing harkened back to a prior, simpler era. Semafor also reached out to a bevy of experts and politicians for their assessment of how this long-awaited summit went from a US perspective, and what their takeaways were.