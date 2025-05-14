Republicans wrestle with possible failure of ‘big, beautiful bill’

The last time one party tried cramming all of its priorities into one bill was four years ago, when the Democratic “Build Back Better” plan sank under its own weight.

Some Republicans are starting to worry that their own BBB — President Donald Trump’s “big, beautiful bill” — could face the same fate.

One week away from a possible House floor vote, the GOP’s massive tax and spending bill is facing opposition from enough lawmakers to defeat it and criticism from senators eager to rewrite it.

The party doesn’t have to look back far for its nightmare scenario. Former President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better proposal passed the House only to collapse in the Senate and ultimately become a far more modest law than its trillion-dollar-plus price tag.

To avoid an implosion, House Speaker Mike Johnson needs near-unanimous support from his members for legislation touching everything from tax cuts to the debt ceiling to border security to health care. He doesn’t have it yet — and it’s not clear what will happen if he can’t get it.

“I’m hopeful we can get there in the timeframe — but if not, I’d be really seriously concerned on what the actual Plan B is, because I haven’t heard about it,” said Rep. Cory Mills, R-Fla.

The next few weeks present a potent test of one-party rule in Trump’s Washington: With little room for error, Johnson and Senate Majority Leader John Thune have to somehow forge a deal that unites 217 House Republicans and 50 GOP senators while also pleasing Trump.

And the bill’s catch-all design adds its own risk: With each tweak to one section, Republicans risk denting their whip count elsewhere. Conservatives want more spending cuts which might lose moderate votes. Some Republicans want more aggressive changes to Medicaid; others say those changes amount to benefit cuts that can’t pass.

Then there’s the precarious House talks about ending Trump’s 2017 cap on state and local tax deductions, where an agreement that might bring on blue-state House Republicans would likely lose GOP senators.

“I’m not investing anything in it until we see it,” said Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, a key swing vote. “I’m not going to get too excited about what’s happening there until you see the final.”

It’s a messy equation that will almost certainly require Trump’s intervention — and already has some Republicans rumbling about a need to change their tactics. The House Freedom Caucus wants to break out the bill’s national security provisions, along with a debt ceiling increase; Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., wants to go back to his chamber’s original two-bill approach.

Meanwhile, Democrats are dangling a bipartisan fallback plan. They already support provisions in the bill like tax breaks for tipped workers and boosts to the child tax credit, plus tax credits for child care, paid leave and low-income housing.

“It’s a fair bet that [Republicans are] not going to be able to get there. Then they have a choice,” said Rep. Brad Schneider, D-Ill., who serves on the House Ways and Means Committee and chairs the moderate New Democrat Coalition.

“Would they rather sink in the middle of the ocean and bring us all down together? Or look to Democrats and say, ‘Hey, let’s row together,’” he added.

The top Democrat on the tax-writing Ways and Means Committee, Richie Neal of Massachusetts, said this week that his party agrees with Republicans on “probably 98% of” what’s in the bill, save for increasing taxes on the wealthy.

Plenty of Democrats doubt they’ll ever get a chance to work with Trump’s party.

“They don’t want to work in a bipartisan way … I’ve seen no evidence. None,” scoffed Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore.

Yet Freedom Caucus member Rep. Eric Burlison, R-Mo., said he would “be open to” collaborating with Democrats on some of the bill’s tax provisions.

“We all knew this was going to happen: It was probably too much to do in one bill,” Burlison said.