US inflation cools for first time in 2024, prompting cautious optimism

The rise in the US inflation rate slowed slightly in April — a cautiously encouraging sign for weary consumers and the Federal Reserve after three months of precipitous price increases. The Consumer Price Index, a key measure of inflation, rose 3.4% last month, down from 3.5% in March. The core index, which is a measure that excludes the more volatile food and fuel prices, saw its lowest increase since 2021 at 3.6%.

In what will be welcome news for the Biden administration, too, grocery prices fell in April, and both health and car insurance rates rose more slowly than in March. But it’s not all roses: housing prices continued to climb, and gasoline prices also rose.

Ultimately, the data indicated the Fed’s strategy to rein in prices while avoiding a recession is working so far, but some economists have pointed to the gradually rising unemployment rate and slower-than-expected April job growth numbers as reason for caution.