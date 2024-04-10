US inflation higher in March, likely putting rate cuts on ice

U.S. inflation ticked higher in March, another signal that the Federal Reserve will likely hold off on cutting interest rates in the coming months. Consumer prices rose by 3.5% from a year earlier, a higher-than-expected increase that was also up from February’s numbers.

Housing and energy costs accounted for more than half of the month-to-month increase for all of the items included in the consumer price index, data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed Wednesday.

The numbers came as an unwanted surprise for the Fed, which is trying to fight rising prices and entered 2024 on a note of optimism, with several economic indicators looking up. But higher-than-expected price increases at the beginning of the year disrupted the central bank’s “remarkable streak of welcome news,” The Washington Post reported.