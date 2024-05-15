‘That ship has sailed’: Western efforts to court China on Ukraine flop

Western leaders have long held out hope that they could convince China to break with Russia over the war in Ukraine. This week, they’re once again finding themselves disappointed.

On Thursday, Chinese leader Xi Jinping is expected to use his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing to cement their two countries’ “no limits” partnership and deepening military ties.

As Russia’s most important economic partner, Western governments view China as the only country capable of convincing the Kremlin to change course in its war. But Beijing has consistently brushed off pressure to intervene, including pleas during this past month by the leaders of Germany, France, and the European Union in the leadup to Putin’s visit.

Instead, China has “doubled down on their alignment with Russia,” said Bonnie Glaser, managing director of the German Marshall Fund’s Indo-Pacific Program.

“I think there is a bit of a misunderstanding about the nature of that relationship and a remarkable number of governments and experts who still think that somehow we could drive a wedge between those two countries and that we should adopt policies aimed at that goal,” Glaser said. “I just think that ship has sailed.”

Some have suggested China might join the upcoming Ukraine peace conference being held in Switzerland next month. Earlier this week, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz downplayed expectations for the conference, but said he was working to ensure China would attend.

Asked about the conference, a spokesman for the Chinese embassy in Washington was noncommittal.

“We have been committed to promoting talks for peace and political settlement of the crisis,” embassy spokesman Liu Pengyu said. “China supports the holding in due course of an international peace conference that is recognized by both Russia and Ukraine and ensures the equal participation of all parties and fair discussions on all peace plans.”

The Russians are not invited to the Switzerland conference and Moscow has dismissed the plans.

“We are open to a dialogue on Ukraine, but such negotiations must take into account the interests of all countries involved in the conflict, including ours,” Putin told Chinese state media on Wednesday ahead of his trip.