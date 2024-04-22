Ukraine can ‘prevail’ with U.S. support, NATO deputy says

Ukraine will be positioned to “prevail” in its war against Russia and “affirm themselves as an independent, sovereign country,” thanks to the $60 billion in new aid the U.S. House passed Saturday, according to a top NATO official.

“We are very happy to see the support coming in,” NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana told Semafor in an interview Sunday in Washington.

He said it was up to Ukraine to define what “prevailing” in the war means, echoing statements by other leaders. Geoana also acknowledged that Kyiv faces significant military challenges: It has dealt with an increase in Russian drone attacks against energy infrastructure and other targets while running short on ammunition and air defense. Ukraine was forced to retreat from the city of Avdiivka earlier this year and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently said Ukraine was being outgunned by Russia 10 to 1 on artillery.

“It’s a difficult time — we are not shying away from that observation — but we know that they continue to be formidable,” Geoana said. With new U.S. support and plans by NATO allies to send more air defense systems, he added, “I think they’ll be in a situation to do it better and faster.”

Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Mark Warner, D-Va. indicated on CBS News that the U.S. will likely soon send longer-range missiles known as ATACMS to Ukraine once the Senate approves the aid package. The House-passed bill calls on President Biden to send ATACMS to Ukraine “as soon as practicable,” but allows him to avoid doing so if he determines it “would be detrimental to the national security interests” of the U.S.

A Pentagon spokesman told Semafor that the U.S. “is poised to respond with a package quickly after Congress passes the supplemental” but that “it is premature to speculate on the contents of any package at this time.”