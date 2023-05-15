EU greenlights Microsoft's $69 billion Activision acquisition

EU regulators on Monday approved Microsoft's $69-billion bid for the acquisition of U.S. game maker Activision Blizzard, setting the stage for the world's largest tech deal in decades.

The approval went through after Microsoft said it would allow rival companies to access some of Activision's games, including the widely popular Call of Duty series.

“These commitments fully address the competition concerns identified by the commission,” EU regulators said in a statement.