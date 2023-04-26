UK regulator blocks Microsoft’s takeover of Activision

The CMA said that Microsoft is already responsible for a 70% share of the cloud gaming industry in the U.K. “The deal would reinforce Microsoft’s advantage in the market by giving it control over important gaming content,” the authority wrote in its decision.

Microsoft launched a $69 billion bid to take over Activision last year. The merger, if successful, would be the largest in the sector’s history.

The gaming company is responsible for some of the world’s largest video game titles, including the Call of Duty and World of Warcraft franchises.

“Allowing Microsoft to take such a strong position in the cloud gaming market just as it begins to grow rapidly would risk undermining the innovation that is crucial to the development of these opportunities,” the CMA said.