Who is the US citizen China just sentenced to life in prison for spying?

China sentenced John Shing-Wan Leung, a 78-year-old U.S. citizen, to life imprisonment on Monday — more than two years after he was convicted of spying charges.

Leung, who is also a permanent resident of Hong Kong, was arrested by the National Security Bureau in Suzhou, a city west of Shanghai, under suspicion of engaging in espionage on April 15, 2021.

In a statement announcing the sentence on WeChat, authorities said that Leung would be “deprived of political rights” and fined 500,000 RMB ($72,000.) They did not share further details about Leung’s case or the charges against him but revealed his Hong Kong identity card number and passport number.

Corresponding details of Leung’s background were discovered online. This is what we know about him.