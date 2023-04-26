These U.S. companies are being targeted in China

Mintz Group

Beijing police in March unexpectedly raided and shut the offices of the due diligence firm, while also detaining five employees who were Chinese nationals.

Authorities have so far remained largely silent on the case, with a Ministry of Foreign Affairs later saying that the firm was "suspected of illegal operations."

The company specializes in background checks, fact gathering, and internal investigations, and clients have included the National Football League and The Beatles.

Micron Technology

China's internet regulator began investigating the Idaho-based chip manufacturer in March, citing national security concerns, but characterized the move as a "normal regulatory measure."

The crackdown came months after President Joe Biden announced sweeping restrictions against China's semiconductor industry, but Micron had already told investors that it had planned to dwindle-down its Chinese operations, citing excessive hurdles to business expansion in Beijing.

But Micron now faces an outright ban in China, prompting U.S. lawmakers to urge South Korea to not fill voids in China's chip supply if the company is axed.

Deloitte

Chinese authorities shut down Deloitte's Beijing operations for three months in March, accusing the accounting firm of "serious audit deficiencies" in its work with a state-owned asset management company.

The company was also slapped with a $30.8 million fine. Deloitte said it "regretted" that the Chinese government found its work "below standards," but emphasized that it was not involved in any unethical business practices.

Raytheon Missiles and Defense and Lockheed Martin Corp.

The country's Ministry of Commerce last week announced a set of sanctions against weapon manufacturers Raytheon and Lockheed over their sales to Taiwan.

Chinese companies are now prohibited from import or export activities with the two companies, and executives from both suppliers are banned from entering China.

Raytheon was awarded a $412 million contract last year to upgrade Taiwanese military radar as part of a $1.1 billion package of U.S. arms sales to the island.