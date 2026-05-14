Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

China notches soft-power win in US summit

May 14, 2026, 6:42pm EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
A person looks on near a giant screen showing news footage of U.S. President Donald Trump attending a welcoming banquet held by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing
Tingshu Wang/Reuters

US President Donald Trump’s visit to China marks a soft-power win for Beijing in its quest to present as a gleaming, high-tech powerhouse.

The summit has cast the world’s attention on China’s pandemic recovery and tech innovations of the last decade, including in EVs, robotics, and clean energy: American reporters who interacted with humanoid workers or rode in futuristic cars “were struck by the tremendous changes taking place in China,” a state media outlet boasted.

While they aren’t novel to locals, “these images are the real deliverable for Beijing,” an expert told The Washington Post. China has looked to redefine its global brand in an effort to boost tourism and combat negative narratives.

Chart showing global capital investment in clean technology manufacturing and industry
J.D. Capelouto
AD