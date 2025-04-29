Republican senators pan proposed House changes to Medicaid as ‘cutting benefits’

Two of President Donald Trump’s biggest allies in the Senate are sharply criticizing Medicaid policy changes under consideration in the House, a sign of further Republican friction ahead over the health insurance program for low-income Americans.

Sens. Bernie Moreno of Ohio and Josh Hawley of Missouri, both warned in interviews that proposals to cut the federal government’s share of the costs in states that have expanded Medicaid, and to otherwise cap Medicaid expansion spending, could lead to coverage losses. Moreno bluntly told Semafor that both ideas amount to “cutting benefits.”

“We don’t need to cut benefits. And it actually really infuriates me to hear people here talking about that, because it stresses people out. This is life and death for them,” Moreno said.

There’s a growing consensus among Senate Republicans about paring back their party’s pursuit of Medicaid savings, limiting the changes to work requirements for able-bodied people who are eligible for expansion coverage and cutting off benefits from undocumented people. Moreno also said Congress can save money by improving technology and processes within the program and discouraging emergency room visits for relatively minor ailments.

But the current framework for the GOP’s tax cut bill directs the House committee in charge of Medicaid to find $880 billion in savings over 10 years, a difficult target to hit without directly cutting benefits.

Medicaid-protective Republicans like Moreno and Hawley appear to have a notable ally in President Donald Trump.

“President Trump said, ‘We’re not cutting benefits,’” said Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo. “I just don’t think that that’s anything they’re going to contemplate. There could be reforms within the system. I think work requirements are probably the biggest and easiest target to go do.”

Hawley said he personally discussed Medicaid with the president before even supporting the budget blueprint for the tax bill, adding: “The House ought to listen to the president.”

Republicans predict there are more than a dozen senators on their side who are averse to anything that can be construed as a benefit cut.

Moreno said “there’s not 50 votes for any kind of cuts in benefits. That’s just a fact.”