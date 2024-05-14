Hong Kong risks losing last traces of autonomy from Beijing following UK spy probe

Following several high-profile espionage arrests in recent weeks, the UK has summoned China’s ambassador — both to condemn the alleged behavior and warn that it risks deteriorating already fragile Sino-British relations.

The UK’s Foreign Office was “unequivocal in setting out that the recent pattern of behavior directed by China against the UK including cyber attacks, reports of espionage links and the issuing of bounties is not acceptable,” according to a statement.

UK officials have charged three people — including a former Hong Kong traffic cop who worked at the city’s Economic and Trade Office in London — for spying on Chinese dissidents in the UK. That’s significant because Hong Kong’s economic and trade policy has been left largely free of Chinese influence under its “one government, two systems” model — but the arrest suggests that freedom waning.

Meanwhile, British authorities have been ramping up counter-espionage operations targeting suspected Chinese spies — including a former Conservative parliamentary researcher — in recent weeks; Beijing has largely condemned and denied the accusations.