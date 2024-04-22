Chinese spy allegations rattle Europe-China relations

The U.K. and Germany have charged five people suspected of being Chinese spies on Monday.

Prosecutors in Berlin charged three people for allegedly handing over technologies with potential military purposes to Chinese intelligence.

All three were accused of exporting a special laser without authorization to China, and two of the three — a married couple — were also accused of helping a Chinese contractor partner with a German university to conduct research on machine parts that could be used to build powerful marine engines.

In the U.K., police announced charges against two men — one of whom was a former high-profile researcher for the Conservative Party — for providing “prejudicial information” to China. The two men were arrested last year but released on bail, pending charges.

The arrests come just days after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited China in an attempt to mitigate tensions between Europe and Beijing over concerns of China’s overcapacity of cheap green technology to the EU. But the espionage allegations could complicate the relations and hamstring leaders’ efforts to stabilize economic ties with Beijing.

The Chinese Embassy in Germany denied the accusations of espionage.

“We call on Germany to desist from exploiting the espionage accusation to politically manipulate the image of China and defame China,” a spokesperson said.