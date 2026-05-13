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Xi to push Trump on Taiwan

May 13, 2026, 6:17pm EDT
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Taiwanese soldiers pose with a Taiwanese flag near a Sky Sword II surface-to-air missile launcher and a military UAV during an annual military exercise ahead of Lunar New Year in Taichung
Ann Wang/Reuters

Beijing is poised to press Donald Trump on US arms sales to Taiwan, amid rising concerns that the president could alter his stance toward the island.

Trump on Monday said he would discuss the weapon sales with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, alarming the island’s supporters; some US lawmakers warned against “unilateral changes” to Washington’s Taiwan policy, Semafor reported.

In his eagerness for trade deals, The Washington Post wrote, Trump may soften his tone on US defense of Taiwan, which Beijing sees as a renegade province.

Taiwan’s legislature recently approved a defense budget to buy US weapons; an opposition leader who was instrumental in paring it down warned Taiwan “must not become a bargaining chip in the games of great powers.”

J.D. Capelouto
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