Xi to push Trump on Taiwan

Beijing is poised to press Donald Trump on US arms sales to Taiwan, amid rising concerns that the president could alter his stance toward the island.

Trump on Monday said he would discuss the weapon sales with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, alarming the island’s supporters; some US lawmakers warned against “unilateral changes” to Washington’s Taiwan policy, Semafor reported.

In his eagerness for trade deals, The Washington Post wrote, Trump may soften his tone on US defense of Taiwan, which Beijing sees as a renegade province.

Taiwan’s legislature recently approved a defense budget to buy US weapons; an opposition leader who was instrumental in paring it down warned Taiwan “must not become a bargaining chip in the games of great powers.”