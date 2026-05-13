Exclusive / Senators warn against ‘unilateral changes’ to Taiwan policy

As President Donald Trump arrives in China, a group of bipartisan senators is writing to Secretary of State Marco Rubio to pledge their support for the Taiwan Relations Act allowing defense weapons sales to the self-governing island amid rising threats from Beijing. They’re also warning against “unilateral changes to this policy” or “any new declaratory policy on Taiwan.”

The letter, spearheaded by Sens. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., and John Curtis, R-Utah, and shared first with Semafor, reminds Rubio that he “consistently demonstrated strong support” for US-Taiwan relations when he served on Capitol Hill.

Twelve senators signed the letter, stressing that they “stand ready to work with your administration to further strengthen this partnership” with Taiwan. The signatories include Republicans Thom Tillis and Mitch McConnell, as well as Democrats Andy Kim, Tim Kaine, Jeff Merkley, Chris Coons, Chris Van Hollen, Tammy Duckworth, Elissa Slotkin, and Brian Schatz.