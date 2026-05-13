Exclusive / White House leaves door open to Chinese investment

The White House isn’t ruling out Chinese direct investment in the US as President Donald Trump kicks off his visit to Beijing.

MAGA Republicans took to social media in recent days to express outrage at Chinese officials’ reported offer to invest up to $1 trillion in the US in exchange for fewer national security restrictions.

Asked whether such a deal could be on the table this week, White House spokesperson Kush Desai told Semafor that the Trump administration is “always seeking more investment into America’s industrial resurgence,” though “any notion that we would ever compromise our national security is baseless and false.”

Potential contours remain unclear after a senior US official said Sunday the countries had so far not discussed any specific proposal. But Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick last month shut down the idea that a Chinese firm might manufacture electric vehicles in the US.