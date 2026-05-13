Warsh has cover to not cut rates — but it won’t matter to Trump

Kevin Warsh is headed for confirmation as Federal Reserve chair on Wednesday with more cover than ever to hold off on rate cuts as Wall Street tempers its expectations.

It still won’t be enough to persuade the president to sit tight.

Warsh will take over at the central bank as the Iran war drives US prices up at their fastest clip since May 2023, spurring still more economists to delay their forecasts for interest rate cuts. Those projections further pad the protective bubble that some Republicans have built around Warsh in recent weeks, giving him rhetorical runway to hold off on the cheaper borrowing costs that Trump has pushed for.

But Warsh’s honeymoon may not last long after senators cast their final votes to install him as chair.

The president has “put this guy in for a firing squad,” Access/Macro chief economist Tim Mahedy told Semafor. “It’s going to be brutal; Trump’s going to turn on [Warsh] in two months.”

Trump, who has spent much of his second term lobbying for lower rates, tapped the once-hawkish Warsh amid growing political pressure for his administration to lower costs for Americans ahead of the midterms. The former Fed governor made the case for faster cuts at his confirmation hearing, defending his argument that artificial intelligence will boost productivity enough for the economy to grow without accelerating inflation.

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But the longer the war drags on, the harder that case is to make — not least because a longer war means greater chances that costs remain elevated even after the conflict ends. Inflation, already stubborn before the war began, outpaced wage gains Tuesday.

“We’re going to have to deal with inflation,” Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., told Semafor Tuesday. “I happen to think it’s temporary [and] a lot of it will be reduced when the conflict is over — but it’s 3.8[%].”

The White House did not respond to a request for comment.

Warsh also needs to bring along the Fed’s other voting members in order to cut rates, an already-difficult task made tougher still by outgoing Chair Jerome Powell’s decision to remain at the central bank as a governor. Three Fed bank officials last month pushed back on the Fed’s decision to signal a rate cut as its next most likely move.

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“Look, we’re only within $1 of where [gas] was under Joe Biden, and that’s a very serious issue — so for us, we can’t ignore that,” Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., told Semafor Tuesday. “The one thing that we learned about the Fed is that they base their decisions on facts — and that means they will have to take that into account.”

The Senate voted 51-45 Tuesday to confirm Warsh as a Fed governor; Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania was the only Democratic “yes” alongside Republicans. Lawmakers are expected to vote Wednesday to confirm Warsh as chair.