Trump faces high-stakes meeting with Xi

US President Donald Trump arrived in Beijing on Wednesday along with senior American officials and top CEOs, against the backdrop of the Iran war and pressing questions about the future of the US-China economic relationship.

Ahead of Trump’s Thursday meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, the White House left the door open for a deal on Chinese direct investment in the US, Semafor reported.

But any offer from Xi of investment in US manufacturing would be a Trojan horse, a former Trump national security official argued, and one that Washington shouldn’t fall for.

American automakers are especially nervous about the potential of Chinese EV investments in the US, an idea that Trump’s Commerce secretary shut down last month.