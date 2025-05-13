Trump’s Qatari plane parks itself in his way

President Donald Trump’s Qatari plane problem might circle his administration for longer than he’d like.

Trump is forging ahead with his plans to accept a lavish jumbo jet from the Middle Eastern nation’s government, even as a number of conservatives and Trump allies question the potential security and geopolitical risks it would entail. As Democrats signal they’ll try to keep the plane in headlines for weeks to come, Trump may find himself with limited cover from his own party on the matter.

Republicans’ two biggest concerns with the plane involve security and optics. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, told reporters that ensuring security of the jet is “a real problem because, I’m sure, given the opportunity, our adversaries would be happy to plant something.”

And Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., described his fears to Semafor more broadly: “I worry about the president of the United States flying on any plane owned by a foreign government, especially a foreign government that supports Hamas and has a working relationship with communist China.”

AD

Trump is used to making decisions that run counter to establishment GOP views, and accepting the plane appears to be no exception. One person close to the president said Trump, particularly during his second term, cares far less about what others (even allies) think, adding that the “hand-wringing is much ado about nothing.”

But Democrats clearly recognize a political opportunity in the plane, given that Qatar has maintained friendly relations with Iran and that the leaders of Hamas resided in Doha until recently. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries called Trump’s acceptance of the jet under those circumstances an “embarrassment” on Tuesday, as 27 Democratic senators released a resolution condemning Trump’s still-unofficial acceptance of the jet.

If the political headaches it creates don’t deter Trump, there are also logistical constraints to consider. It’s not clear whether the president, if he accepts the plane, will be able to fly on it before leaving office: The luxury jet is 13 years old, and will need billions of dollars of work in order to comply with Air Force One standards, The Washington Post reported.

AD

Trump can decide to proceed with using the plane more quickly without meeting those standards. That would only increase GOP scrutiny.

“I am not a security expert on what you have to do to planes and Air Force One, but my guess is it would be a very good question for people at the Pentagon,” Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., told reporters. “My guess is, it would take both significant amounts of both money and time to make sure that there isn’t anything on the plane that shouldn’t be on the plane.”

Scott, asked if he’s conveyed his concerns to Trump, replied: “I’m sure that he is worried about his own safety. I think he’ll figure it out.”