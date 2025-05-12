Inside the Qatari luxury jet on offer to President Donald Trump

The detailed specifications of a Boeing 747 that appears to be the same plane offered by the Qatari government to President Donald Trump are available online, offering a glimpse inside the luxurious jet.

The tail number of the plane, which ABC News first reported would be offered by Qatar to Trump, is visible in photographs of the aircraft during a stop at Palm Beach International Airport earlier this year. That number is a match for the Boeing serial number of a plane marketed by the company in 2020 in reporting at the time.

Though the listing for the plane on the site of the Swiss firm AMAC Aerospace is no longer online, a 16-page “aircraft specification summary” can still be found on its site. The document includes a detailed blueprint of the plane and a list of more than 100 interior parts and their manufacturers, as well as a glimpse at a vessel with many rooms — including an upper deck lounge, master bedroom, club seating area, and private office.

The document also includes images from the interior of the so-called “palace in the sky,” which Trump toured in Palm Beach in February.

The White House, asked about the plane documents and about any security concerns, referred Semafor to Trump’s Truth Social post, where he wrote that the potential aircraft gift is “a very public and transparent transaction.”

The tail number of the plane photographed in Palm Beach also includes the letter HBJ, the initials of a leading Qatari royal and former prime minister who posted on Instagram about visiting Trump at Mar-a-Lago in 2018.

It’s unclear whether the plane as depicted in the online specifications has undergone any internal or external changes since the specifications available online were published. The plane will also need additional alterations to meet presidential aircraft requirements, The Wall Street Journal reported.