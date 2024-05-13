Ex-Trump fixer Michael Cohen is the prosecution’s risky star witness at hush-money trial

Michael Cohen, who was once Donald Trump’s lawyer, fixer, and attack dog, took the stand Monday as the prosecution’s star witness in the former president’s hush-money trial.

Cohen’s testimony will be crucial to the outcome of this trial: Prosecutors allege that in the days before the 2016 presidential election, Cohen paid Stormy Daniels $130,000 to stop her from publicly sharing her story of an alleged sexual encounter with Trump, which he has resolutely denied occurred. Cohen was later found guilty in a federal court of violating campaign finance laws and spent time in federal prison for the crime of making the payment.

Trump has repeatedly said Cohen acted alone and without his knowledge in paying Daniels. But Cohen’s testimony Monday painted Trump as a key player, and importantly for prosecutors, said that the decision to pay her and other people off was “all about the campaign.” That detail is key to the prosecution’s case that Trump falsified business records to conceal the payments, but also to commit or conceal another alleged crime: A conspiracy to get himself elected.