Africa’s debt crisis talks to center on need for global reform

The continent’s debt picture in the last half decade has been dominated by sovereign defaults by Ghana and Zambia, as well as poor fiscal health in leading economies such as Ethiopia and Angola. The International Monetary Fund and the G20’s Common Framework have played key roles in providing some relief with negotiated repayments and staggered stimulus packages. Still, about 20 of Africa’s 54 countries are in — or at least at risk of — debt distress, the ONE Campaign said.

Policymakers and key decision-makers from African finance ministries and central banks are expected to propose “Africa-led solutions” to the debt crisis in Lome. The meeting, convened by an economic development and trade department of the AU Commission, is a less powerful organ than the AU’s Assembly of Heads of State and Government. It is unclear if presidents of African nations will attend the convening.

The talks come amid an upheaval of the global economic climate due to the US government’s drastic policy shifts, especially the imposition of trade tariffs. Washington’s pullback from development finance and humanitarian aid in Africa has also become a key part of the debt conversation.

Aid cuts by the US and European nations “might lead to pressure on governments to borrow more” as they try to replace lost aid funding which supported their health and education budgets, said Charlie Robertson, head of macro strategy at asset management firm FIM Partners. That funding won’t be cheap, Robertson said, but African countries have learned that cheaper, more competitive currencies can reduce real interest rates and therefore lower risk of debt defaults.

Trump’s protectionism does not bode well for Africa but “we are not so convinced that there’s a link between Trump’s Africa specific policies and debt servicing,” Omojomolo, of Capital Economics, said. On the contrary, a tariff war and a weak dollar could mean that countries like Kenya and Mozambique with high forex debt “are probably seeing [their] debt servicing burden even ease,” he said.