Trump invites CEOs of Tesla, Goldman, Apple, and others to China

More than a dozen CEOs, including top tech and finance leaders, will join US President Donald Trump on his visit to China this week, according to a White House official.

The delegation includes Apple’s Tim Cook, Tesla’s Elon Musk, and Goldman Sachs’ David Solomon, along with the CEOs of Boeing and agricultural giant Cargill. The US is likely to announce a deal for China to buy more Boeing jets and American soybeans.

Trump had stoked a sense of “corporate FOMO” among executives through offhand comments about the trip, Semafor reported last week.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang did not get an invite because the White House wants to focus more on agriculture and aviation, Reuters reported. Nvidia has become a major geopolitical bargaining chip between the two superpowers; Washington most recently eased export controls on some of Nvidia’s most high-powered chips.

Also absent from the invite list are oil and gas CEOs, as the global energy sector feels the squeeze from Iran war-related supply disruptions.

Instead, Trump invited companies “that would benefit, broadly, from an open door to China,” Semafor’s Ben Smith wrote Monday. “In Donald Trump’s personalist Washington, these big American companies — with the possibility they bring big deals and big investments — tend to drive policy far more than any broader strategy or ideology.”

Here is the full delegation list: